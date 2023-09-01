Crash shuts down Southbound I-25 south of Fountain, expect delays

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A significant crash shut down the Southbound lanes of I-25 Friday afternoon south of Fountain.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the accident occurred about 6 miles south of Fountain at mile marker 122 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 123 - Clear Spring Ranch and Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway. Slower speeds advised. Use caution, watch for crews https://t.co/NOCGqMCGRY — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 1, 2023

Law enforcement on the scene is directing the flow of traffic, expect heavy delays at this time. There are limited details at this time but Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the crash involved multiple vehicles. The call came in around 3:25 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the cause of this crash was a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25. CSP confined two to three vehicles that were involved in this accident. There is no estimated time for reopening the interstate at this point.

Colorado State Patrol says that one person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. This is a developing story and will updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.