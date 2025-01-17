Watch Now
Crash on southbound I-25 closes multiple lanes

KOAA
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash Friday afternoon.

Two southbound lanes of I-25 are currently blocked between Cimarron and Tejon.

CSPD encourages drivers to find alternative routes, if possible.

At this time, the cause of the crash has not been released, but we will update this article when more information becomes available.



