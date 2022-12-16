Watch Now
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-25 shut down two southbound lanes Thursday night

Posted at 8:26 PM, Dec 15, 2022
The Colorado Springs Police Department reported that a crash that shut down two southbound lanes of I-25 Thursday evening.

CSPD reported that the crash to be south of Fillmore Street.

There is no information as to what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.
