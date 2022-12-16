Lanes reopened after a crash on I-25 shut down two southbound lanes Thursday night

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported that a crash that shut down two southbound lanes of I-25 Thursday evening.

CSPD reported that the crash to be south of Fillmore Street.

2 lanes of Southbound I-25 shut down south of Fillmore for a crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 16, 2022

There is no information as to what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

____

