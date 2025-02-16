Crash on I-25 reduces highway to one lane, according to CDOT

Interstate 25, north of Pueblo, has been reduced to one lane of traffic due to an accident, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT

I-25 is reduced to one lane going both directions between Exit 99A: CO 96; 6th Street and Exit 102: Eagleridge Boulevard (Pueblo).

Further north of Pueblo, southbound I-25 has been reduced to one lane at Exit 108: Purcell Boulevard.

Drivers can expect traffic and are advised to drive at slower speeds.

No additional information on the crash has been released.





