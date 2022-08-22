Watch Now
Crash on I-25 near Aguilar leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 22, 2022
AGUILAR — One person has died following a crash on I-25 near Aguilar on Saturday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, a blue Hyundai was traveling southbound on I-24 near milepost 31 when the driver lost control and crossed the median and collided with a truck traveling northbound.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 22-year-old man from Pueblo who died at the scene.

The truck rolled over the median and sent a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Texas, to the hospital for treatment.

Colorado State Patrol says excessive speed is considered a factor while drugs and alcohol are not.
