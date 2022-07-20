Crash near Pueblo leaves one person dead, two others hospitalized

A 34-year-old woman has died following a crash at the intersection of Pueblo Blvd. and W. 24th St. near Pueblo.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 19, a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd., attempting a left turn onto 24th St.

The Jeep hit the driver's side of a Toyota 4Runner traveling northbound, driven by the 34-year-old woman.

The impact caused the Toyota to overturn and impacted the traffic signal pole.

The driver of the Toyota died on the scene and two juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor to no injury.

