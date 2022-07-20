Watch Now
Crash involving semi-truck causes backups on Highway 24, driver okay

KOAA
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 00:08:06-04

EL PASO COUNTY — A semi-truck that was traveling on Highway 24 was hit by a pick-up truck causing major backups Tuesday night.

State Patrol says the semi-truck driver had a green light on Highway 24 when a pick-up driver traveling on Judge Orr Rd hit the semi-truck.

The semi-truck flipped and spilled Reese's Peanut Butter Cups all over the roadway.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained bruises and will be okay. The driver of the pick-up was cited.
