Crash investigators say speed, alcohol, and road rage likely led to dangerous crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators believe a possible road-rage incident led to a serious crash that sent two women to the hospital.

It happened at around 9:20 Saturday night along Milton Proby Parkway near Hancock. Officers on scene say the driver of the crashed car was heading east when they were cut off by another vehicle.So, the driver sped up and attempted to cut-off that other vehicle. That’s when investigators say they lost control and went off the side of the road hitting a light pole.

The car rolled multiple times and ejected the driver and a passenger. Both women were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators suspect excessive speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

