Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Crash closes left lanes of I-25 Southbound at North Academy Blvd

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 18:16:06-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — CDOT is reporting that a crash on I-25 southbound at N.Academy Blvd has the three left lanes closed.

The crash is said to be between Exit 150: North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149: Woodmen Road (Colorado Springs) at Mile Point 149. The three left lanes are closed due to a crash.

Drivers in Colorado Springs should expect delays and slower speeds are advised.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community