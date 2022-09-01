Crash closes left lanes of I-25 Southbound at North Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — CDOT is reporting that a crash on I-25 southbound at N.Academy Blvd has the three left lanes closed.

#I25 southbound: Three left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149 - Woodmen Road. Slower speeds advised. Watch for crews, expect delays https://t.co/RH3vOUZuoQ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 1, 2022

The crash is said to be between Exit 150: North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149: Woodmen Road (Colorado Springs) at Mile Point 149. The three left lanes are closed due to a crash.

Drivers in Colorado Springs should expect delays and slower speeds are advised.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.