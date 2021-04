EL PASO COUNTY — A fatal crash closed Highway 115 Tuesday night north of Penrose.

According to State Patrol, the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. Two people in the semi were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Two people in the other vehicle died in the crash.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., State Patrol said there was no estimated time of reopening the road.

State Patrol is advising drivers to use I-25 as an alternate route.