Crash causes power outage near Powers and Constitution

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over 900 customers with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are experiencing a power outage due to a crash near Constitution and Powers.

The crash happened at around 1:45 p.m. The Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported that traffic lights were out and there was a fire coming from an electrical box.

Large traffic crash on Constitution just East of Powers Bl. All of Eastbound and 2 lanes of Westbound traffic blocked. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 14, 2021

At around 2 p.m. crews were en route to fix the power outage.

No word on if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.

