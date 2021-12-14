Watch
Crash causes power outage near Powers and Constitution

Colorado Springs Utilities
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:32:40-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over 900 customers with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are experiencing a power outage due to a crash near Constitution and Powers.

The crash happened at around 1:45 p.m. The Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported that traffic lights were out and there was a fire coming from an electrical box.

At around 2 p.m. crews were en route to fix the power outage.

No word on if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.
