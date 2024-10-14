Crash involving a fire hydrant causes closure of Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crash could be causing some delays along Pikes Peak Avenue this morning.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, emergency officials are just west of the intersection of Hancock Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue for a crash involving a fire hydrant and a light pole.

Don't be surprised if you see water flowing along Pikes Peak Avenue in the area. Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue appears to be the most impacted at this time.

Earlier crash WB Pikes Peak west of Hancock, involving pole and hydrant, blocking WB Pikes Peak. Water flowing down roadway. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) October 14, 2024

At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of this crash.

