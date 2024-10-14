Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash involving a fire hydrant causes closure of Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crash could be causing some delays along Pikes Peak Avenue this morning.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, emergency officials are just west of the intersection of Hancock Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue for a crash involving a fire hydrant and a light pole.

Don't be surprised if you see water flowing along Pikes Peak Avenue in the area. Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue appears to be the most impacted at this time.

At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of this crash.
___

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community