Crash at Powers and Aeroplaza leaves one dead, another hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive has left one person dead and another hospitalized.

At approximately 7:33 a.m., officials say the driver of a Mazda was northbound on Powers when a Ford F-150 was attempting to make a left turn from the southbound lane.

Witnesses stated the Mazda ran a red light and crashed into the truck.

The Mazda's driver was the only occupant and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Despite medical intervention, the driver of the Mazda died on the scene.

The driver of the truck was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound South Powers at East Fountain Boulevard was closed for an extended amount of time but has since reopened.

