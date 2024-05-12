Crash at intersection of Tutt Blvd and N Carefree Cir leave two hospitalized with minor injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, May 11, at about 11:35 p.m. an El Paso County Deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop on westbound N Carefree Cir.

The driver of the vehicle dodged the deputy and continued through the intersection of Tutt Blvd and N Carefree Circle.

The driver struck a vehicle heading southbound on Tutt Blvd as well as another vehiclke, causing minor damage.

The driver was immediately detained.

Both occupants of the first vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

