Crash along Marksheffel Road shuts down two southbound lanes at Dublin Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic accident is impacting travel along Marksheffel Road on Tuesday morning.

In a post to X the Colorado Springs Police Department said the two southbound lanes of Marksheffel Road are closed at Dublin Boulevard.

At this time it is unclear if the crash caused injuries or when the lanes will reopen.

Expect delays in the area, News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

