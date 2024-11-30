CPW urges people to protect children and pets from wildlife after coyote attack

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25.

While Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating the situation, they are urging people to "be vigilant of their children and pets when living amid wildlife."

Witnesses say that the girl and another child approached the coyote, thinking that it was a dog. It then lunged at the girl and grabbed the back of her head.

The attack resulted in serious injuries and an overnight stay at a hospital. However, the girl was released on Friday, and CPW began its search for the coyote.

There's no way to identify the exact coyote that attacked the girl, so CPW will "lethally remove any coyote it can find in the vicinity of the attack." The remains will be tested for diseases, like rabies.

It's important to remember that coyotes are wild animals, and can be aggressive under certain circumstances. The CPW has some tips you can follow to make sure you or a loved one aren't a victim of an attack.

All of the tips below were taken directly from the CPW's guide on how to stay safe around wildlife. They also have resources for living around bats, bears, mountain lions, and many more animals you could see in your backyard.

At home:



Don't leave food outside (pet food or to feed wild animals)

If you see a coyote, make lots of noise and throw rocks to deter them

If you have a pet that needs to be outside overnight, place them in an enclosed kennel or shelter

When participating in outdoor recreation:

Go during daylight hours, and avoid dawn, dusk, or nighttime

Go with a friend or group if possible

Use a walking stick

Keep children in your line of sight at all times

Keep pets close on leashes

Bring bear spray if possible

Keep a noise maker or rocks on your person

For your pets:

Always supervise your pet when outside, especially at dawn or dusk

Don't feed pets outside or leave pet food outside

Never leave cats or dogs unattended outside after dark

If you must leave your pet outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel

Keep your dog in a fenced yard

Keep your pets up to date on vaccinations

While coyote attacks aren't common, it's always best to stay prepared while outdoors.





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.