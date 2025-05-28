CPW urges caution after a man and his dogs were attacked by a cow moose near Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is recovering Wednesday after a cow moose attacked him and his dogs on their property near Woodland Park.

CPW says the moose in question had two calves with her at the time of the attack, which happened Monday near the South Meadows Campground.

The man reported he was pushed to the ground after trying to let his dogs inside. He managed to roll under a nearby vehicle before being trampled by the animal. His dogs were not so lucky, he watched as the mama moose stomped on both of his dogs; one had to be put down from the injuries sustained, and the other was still under observation.

On Sunday, the man's wife had also been charged by the moose, but she managed to get inside their home before anything happened.

CPW Officers attempted to sedate and relocate the moose, but during that operation witnessed the mama move her calves to a more remote area. CPW did put up signs about a possibly dangerous moose being in the area.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Travis Sauder, CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But it’s important to understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

Populations of moose continue to rise in Colorado and, more specifically, in Teller County, according to CPW. In 2013, the estimated population was around 2,250 moose across the state. That population is now believed to be 3,600.

Some precautions to protect yourself and animals when enjoying the outdoors you can take are avoiding thick and dense habitats, specifically willows, as moose love these areas. As calves are usually born in the 3-4 weeks from May until June, you can expect calves to be bedding down in these areas with their mothers close at hand.

CPW recommends you keep this tip in mind, called the ‘rule of thumb’, if you can cover the entire wild animal with your thumb, you're generally at a safe distance. If the animal is larger than your thumb, it might be a good idea to back away slowly and put some distance between you and the animal.

For more on safety, click here.

___

Palmer Lake couple files lawsuit against town alleging misuse of town funds In the latest of lawsuits filed against the town, this one targets the alleged misappropriation of the town's money. Palmer Lake couple files lawsuit against town alleging misuse of town funds

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.