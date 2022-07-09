Watch Now
CPW transports two bull moose to Teller County after wandering close to I-25

Posted at 10:01 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 00:01:40-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife transported two bull moose to Teller County.

In a video on Twitter, the department said the moose had to be transported after wandering too close to I-25.

The moose will be relocated to a moose habitat in Teller County.
