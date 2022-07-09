CPW transports two bull moose to Teller County after wandering close to I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife transported two bull moose to Teller County.

In a video on Twitter, the department said the moose had to be transported after wandering too close to I-25.

Tonight's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue was two bull moose who were hanging out in #ColoradoSprings all day then decided to enter I-25. pic.twitter.com/LoKVU2Cowk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 9, 2022

The moose will be relocated to a moose habitat in Teller County.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.