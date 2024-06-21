PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife(CPW) report they are on the scene of a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park.

ATTN News Media:@COParksWildlife is investigating a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park's Sailboard Beach araa.

A CPW Public Information Officer is on the way.

Please stage at the Visitor Center.

Do NOT attempt to reach the beach area. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 21, 2024

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is also responding to the incident.

CPW reports that two are dead following the overnight shooting.

UPDATE from Lake Pueblo:@COParksWildlife and partners @PuebloCountySO and @CBI_Colorado are investigating a shooting that left 2 dead.

The Pueblo County Coroner took custody of the bodies.

We believe there is no threat to guests in the park.

No suspect is in custody. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 21, 2024

The incident occurred at the Sailboard Beach area, which has been closed off for investigation.

No suspect is in custody.

Information is limited at this time.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

