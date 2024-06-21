Watch Now
CPW report they are on the scene of a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park

Jake Walker
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jun 21, 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife(CPW) report they are on the scene of a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is also responding to the incident.

CPW reports that two are dead following the overnight shooting.

The incident occurred at the Sailboard Beach area, which has been closed off for investigation.

No suspect is in custody.

Information is limited at this time.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

