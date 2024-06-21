PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife(CPW) report they are on the scene of a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park.
ATTN News Media:@COParksWildlife is investigating a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park's Sailboard Beach araa.— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 21, 2024
A CPW Public Information Officer is on the way.
Please stage at the Visitor Center.
Do NOT attempt to reach the beach area.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is also responding to the incident.
CPW reports that two are dead following the overnight shooting.
UPDATE from Lake Pueblo:@COParksWildlife and partners @PuebloCountySO and @CBI_Colorado are investigating a shooting that left 2 dead.— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 21, 2024
The Pueblo County Coroner took custody of the bodies.
We believe there is no threat to guests in the park.
No suspect is in custody.
The incident occurred at the Sailboard Beach area, which has been closed off for investigation.
No suspect is in custody.
Information is limited at this time.
KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
___
History of the Western Street Breakfast
The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.