CPW renews calls for caution after moose tramples hiker in Teller County Tuesday

TELLER COUNTY, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to be careful in the back country after a defense cow moose trampled a hiker in Teller County Tuesday.

In a new release Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife detailed the scary interaction between a cow moose and two hikers and their animals. According to CPW, the two hikers were on the Crags Trail off Highway 67 in Teller County.

The two hikers had three dogs with them, reportedly all on leashes. While hiking, they came upon a cow moose and its calf about a mile into the trail. The hikers and dogs attempted to go around the moose keeping a safe space, but the cow moose felt threatened, closing the distance between the hikers and the animal.

According to the hikers, as the moose approached, the dogs began to bark, triggering the moose to trample one of the hikers. Even after getting the moose off the individual, the hikers attempted to run with the moose in close pursuit.

Eventually, the moose gave up its pursuit and the two hikers and their dogs were able to make it back to their vehicles and only suffered minor injuries.

Following an incident involving another moose at the Crags Trail in 2022, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has placed posters like the one below warning about moose in the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

The moose population in Colorado continues to grow. Currently, CPW estimates that there at 3,500 in the state, and that population grew by more than 1,000 as CPW estimated a moose population of 2,250 in 2013.

With the population of Colorado growing and moose populations continuing to grow, human and moose interactions will only increase and it is important to know what to do if you encounter one. The video below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife looks at these increasing attacks and what you can do to keep yourself and others safe.

