CPW offering free turkey hunting tips with wildlife experts in Pueblo on Friday, April 4

PUEBLO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will set up at the Pueblo Hunter Education Building (2600 West Mesa Ave) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, to teach wild turkey hunting tips.

The class will cover "hunting gear, decoy placement, laws and regulations as well as specific tactics and calling techniques."

Speakers/instructors include Wildlife Officers Fretchen Holschuh and Bill Velarde and retired CPW biologist Mark Elkins.

Attendees will learn and practice four of the most important turkey sounds using "slate calls" provided by CPW.

The class is free to the first 35 people who sign up on the website. At the time of this article being published, there are 21 seats still available.





