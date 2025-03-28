CPW looking for outdoor enthusiasts to become campground hosts in select Colorado State Parks

COLORADO — Outdoor enthusiasts and state park regulars could have the opportunity to become volunteers at a Colorado State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has released its volunteer applications to become campground hosts and wildlife hosts in different parks throughout the state.

A campground host has the following responsibilities:



maintain a list of arrivals/departures,

prepare sites for the next camper

answer basic questions

inform guests of campground rules

assist visitors in making reservations through the website or over the phone

A wildlife host has similar responsibilities, but the full list of duties is dependent on the park.

According to CPW, state Parks are busiest from Memorial Day Weekend through late September, so there will be plenty of opportunities for volunteers to get outdoors.

To see a full list of host parks or to apply, visit the CPW website.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.