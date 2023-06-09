CPW inviting landowners to apply for a wildlife habitat protection grant

COLORADO — The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) is now accepting applications for the 2023 season according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The program offers funding opportunities for landowners wishing to protect wildlife habitats on their property or to provide wildlife-related recreation access to the public.

Colorado Parks Wildlife says around $11 million has been available for the 2023 year through the sale of habitat stamps, hunting & fishing licenses, and through CPW's partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado.

Should landowners apply and be approved, funds will be used to fund conservation easements, and public access easements to accomplish wildlife and public access goals.

CPW says applicants must accomplish these priorities to be considered:



Public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing

Big game winter range and migration corridors

Riparian areas and wetlands

Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands

Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically those Species of Greatest Conservation Need, as identified in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Wildlife Action Plan)

How to Apply:

1. Completing a Proposal

The 2023 application is made up of the 3 parts listed below. Download and complete each before submitting a proposal.

Proposal Instructions (PDF)

How to Submit a Proposal Instructions (PDF)



​2. Submitting a Proposal

Applicants will need to follow the detailed proposal instructions found in the Proposal Instructions document to ensure the proposal meets all requirements and is ready for review.



To submit your finalized proposal, email it to wildlife.realestateproposals@state.co.us​. ​

If the link does not work, please copy and paste the link into your email.

All applicants will receive a confirmation email from Colorado Parks and Wildlife acknowledging it has been received. Please contact Amanda Nims at amanda.nims@state.co.us or (303) 291-7269 if you do not receive an email receipt acknowledgment within 24 hours of the RFP deadline.

Since the creation of the program in 2006, approximately $189,200,000 has been invested in 284,500 acres of conservation easements, 146,300 acres of public access, fee titles on 31,700 acres, and river bank access on 377 miles of river banks. ____

