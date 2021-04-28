Watch
CPW hosting online wolf education sessions

Colette Bordelon
A Mexican Wolf at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
CPW begins planning to reintroduce gray wolves to Western Slope
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 18:23:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wolf reintroduction remains a volatile topic as the State moves forward with the voter-mandated reintroduction plan.

Wednesday night from 6 - 8 p.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the first of three online education sessions on wolves.

The first session will focus on what it means to have wolves on the landscape, how other states approach wolf management, and how plans are developed.

If you would like to attend the session, you need to register in advance.

You can register here: https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b11Dg9QwQ16_UIvlpxYTgQ

