CPW hoping to produce millions of fish with eggs gathered during annual walleye spawn at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports record numbers of fish are being spawned during the annual walleye spawn at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW said their biologists are about half-way through the annual spawn at the "Walley Love Shack" on Lake Pueblo. So far, more than 20 million eggs have been collected. The goal is 120 million.

Eggs are collected from the female fish, fertilized, and then sent to a state hatchery. Once the fish reach a certain size, they are stocked in waters across the state.

"I anticipate a lot of people having success. There is more walleye than what we have seen in a long time, so people should have a lot of fun catching fish this summer," Carrie Tucker CPW aquatic biology team lead said.

