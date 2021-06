PUEBLO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife expects a busy summer at Lake Pueblo despite smaller crowds on Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday weekend is usually one of the busiest of the year but storms kept crowds around a few thousand, CPW said.

With warmer days ahead though, the agency is preparing for crowds.

Swim beach is open until Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.