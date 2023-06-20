CPW: Arkansas River boaters beware of a submerged vehicle in the river

PARKDALE, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Arkansas River boaters in southern Colorado of a pretty unique river obstacle.

In a Facebook Post, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gave a heads-up to anyone planning to paddle, raft, or float the Arkansas River.

According to the agency, the vehicle is located about a half mile below the Parkdale boat ramp halfway to the Highway 50 bridge. The agency said the vehicle was unoccupied when it rolled off the boat ramp into the river.

CPW says there is plenty of clearance along the left side of the river but the vehicle appears to look like a flat rock barely peaking above the surface as you look at it from up river.

There is no exact timeline on when the vehicle will be removed, in the post CPW says they will wait until the water level subsides.

