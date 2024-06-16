CPW and Pueblo Sheriff recover body at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday night

PUEBLO — At around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers received a call for help due to a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW rangers immediately started a search using a sonar device and an underwater remotely operated vehicle that has lights and a camera.

Volunteer divers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called in to help. They began diving off of the Sailboard Beach west of the dam where witnesses said the swimmer went missing.

The rangers and divers did a grid search and dove on several objects over the next three hours.

Around 11 p.m., divers found the body about 75 feet from shore in water about 6" deep.

The body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for to be identified, for next of kin to be notified and an official cause of death to be determined.

According to CPW, this is the 17th water-related death in Colorado this year. There were 32 water-related deaths in Colorado last year.

___





A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis. Colorado Springs high schooler competes to get on Olympics swim team

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.