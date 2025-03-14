CPW and owners of the North Shore Marina reach agreement to stay open through boating season

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday afternoon that they have reached an agreement with the O'Neil Group to keep the North Shore Marina open throughout boating season.

The O'Neil Group in Colorado Springs has owned the North Shore Marina since 2022.

This comes only days after it was announced that the popular marina at Lake Pueblo would close on April 1.

Boat owners who had their boats docked at the marina were given just over two weeks' notice to have their boats removed, causing major concerns.

In CPW's latest release, they say that there has been a "short-term extension to their existing contract" to keep the marina open until the 2025 boating season ends.

Those who have rented a slip at the marina won't need to move their boats by April 1 since the extension will keep access open until at least October 31, 2025.

CPW notes that Lake Pueblo State Park has attracted millions of visitors each year, and they will continue to "communicate around the long-term plans for the marina."

It's unsure if CPW and the O'Neil Group will come to a long-term agreement for the North Shore Marina.

