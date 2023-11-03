CPSD: Underage driver under the influence crashes into police cruiser along I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a teenager was involved in a police pursuit in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a Colorado Springs Police Department blotter post, reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 came in just before 1:00 a.m.

The driver was intercepted by Colorado Springs police around Woodmen Road and an unsuccessful stop was attempted. Officers were able to stop southbound traffic at Interquest Parkway. As officers attempted to stop traffic the driver, continuing northbound, struck a CSPD cruiser causing severe damages.

The 16-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident was driving to Castle Rock according to authorities. No officers were injured and the driver is reported to be uninjured according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

She has been released to her parent's custody and is facing charges of driving under the influence and vehicular eluding.

