Cowboys Kickin' Cancer at state fair

PUEBLO, Colorado — Executives from Centura Health and Saint Mary Corwin Hospital met with donors at the Colorado State Fair on Monday night for a special fundraiser to make cancer treatments more flexible for patients.

Cowboys Kickin' Cancer is a combination live and silent auction that takes place annually on the stage at the Bud Light Rodeo Arena. The money raised benefits the Dorcy Cancer Center Patient Financial Assistance Program.

Guests enjoyed a chuckwagon dinner prior to the auction and then watched PRCA Ram Rodeo from the concert stage.

Mike Cafasso, CEO of St. Mary Corwin Hospital, explained that the Dorcy Cancer Center is the third largest cancer center in the state. The doctors and staff here provide treatment to patients from all across Southern Colorado as well as parts of Kansas and New Mexico.

The money raised at last summer's auction helped 534 patients by reducing travel costs associated with receiving care.

"If we can help them by providing a hotel room and keeping the treatments and the timing between the two treatments much more easy and convenient and lessen the travel time, that's one of our goals," Cafasso said.

The Patient Financial Assistance Fund also pays for gas money, meals, and other unexpected expenses. News 5 Weekend Anchor Andy Koen served as the emcee for the event.

