COVID-19 outbreak reported at the All-Star Game events in Denver

DENVER — State data shows a COVID-19 outbreak stemmed from activities surrounding the All-Star Game in Denver earlier this month.

The data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows that 14 people contracted COVID-19 at "Major League Baseball All-Star Events." The information was reported on July 21.

None of the people who caught the virus have died, according to the data.

The All-Star Game festivities ran from July 9 to July 13. Coors Field was at full capacity after the city lifted all capacity limits on June 1, and masks were not required.

Gov. Jared Polis ended Colorado's state of emergency for the pandemic just one day before the events officially began for the weekend.

At that time, about 71% of all cases of the coronavirus in the state could be attributed to the delta variant, which has been cause for growing concern across the country, especially for people who aren't vaccinated. It's now responsible for approximately 90% of all cases in Colorado, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, the CDC released new recommendations urging anyone, even those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask while indoors in areas or high COVID-19 transmission rates. Forty out of Colorado’s 64 counties meet the criteria for the CDC's recommendations.

