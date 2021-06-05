Watch
Court Martial proceedings begin Monday for officer at Air Force Academy

File photo
US Air Force Academy
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 23:47:15-04

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Academy announced Friday that a general court-martial for Major Elaine Christian is scheduled to be held Monday, June 7, 2021.

The Academy said Major Christian has been charged with one specification of an alleged violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for abusive sexual contact, one specification of an alleged violation of Article 93a for abuse of training leadership position, and two specifications of alleged violation of Article 92 for dereliction of duty.

No further information is available.

Christian is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

