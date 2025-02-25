Course teaching participants how to properly install car seats underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — A training event focused on keeping children safe on the road is underway at the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Office in Colorado Springs.

This four day course is designed to teach participants how to properly install and inspect car seats, ensuring children are secured correctly.

"I've done this for 21 years now... and I can tell you, there is nothing more important than protecting the little people," said Angel Griffin, a Child Passenger Training Coordinator. "They are our future, and they look to us to make sure we're always making the best decisions and truly protecting them. There's nothing more important in my world."

Recent data shows that in 2024, the misuse rate for child safety seats was 78%, meaning most car seats were not installed or used correctly. Organizers say this training is essential in addressing that issue.

___





Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE). Colorado Springs woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.