County health department monitoring chickenpox outbreak at The Classical Academy central campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Classical Academy (TCA) in Colorado Springs confirms it has a chickenpox outbreak at its central campus.

A TCA spokesperson said, as of Monday, at least three students have chickenpox. The school said the confirmed cases are in first, second, and fourth grade. The campus on Springcrest Road on the north side of the city has about 600 students from kindergarten through 6th grade.

TCA officials said the first student case was confirmed on Friday and that number is up to at least three cases.

The El Paso County Public Health Department considers an outbreak as three or more chickenpox cases. TCA officials said the school has been working with the health department for safety guidance. In an email sent to central campus parents on Monday, TCA urged parents to notify the school or childcare services if their child has chickenpox. The school said students with chickenpox need to stay home from school until the rash has scabbed or dried.

"TCA takes safety and health of students very seriously. We made the call with the health department as soon as we found out," said TCA Spokesperson Tisha Harris.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said chickenpox usually lasts four to seven days. A common sign of the virus is a rash that turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters that eventually become scabs. The CDC said early symptoms can include fever, tiredness, or loss of appetite.

Although chickenpox is typically mild, it is highly contagious, according to the CDC. Health officials said the virus can spread through the air or direct contact with blisters. The county health department said serious complications from chickenpox can occur during pregnancy, in babies, or in those with weakened immune systems.

Additional information from the El Paso County Public Health Department:

What is the best way to prevent chickenpox?

There is a vaccine available for those who want one. The Chickenpox (varicella) vaccine is part of the routine childhood series and is usually given at 12-15 months with a second dose administered at 4-6 years old. If you are interested in receiving the chickenpox vaccines, they are typically available at your primary care doctor's office and local pharmacies. El Paso County Public Health has the vaccine available; to make an appointment please call 719-578-3199, option 5.

How long should someone with chickenpox stay home?

A person is contagious for one-to-two days before the rash appears and remains contagious until all the lesions have crusted (scabbed) over.

