County District Court rules that Pueblo needle exchanges can continue

PUEBLO — On Thursday, Aug 22, the Pueblo County District Court ruled that Pueblo needle exchange programs can continue after months of uncertainty.

This comes after an initial ordinance was passed by Pueblo City Council back in May which prohibited the operation of these programs.

A lawsuit was filed in June that argued that the ordinance violated Colorado state law.

The CEO of Southern Colorado Harm Reduction, an organization that offers a needle exchange, says this decision was a victory for the people they serve.

"We keep moving forward, and addressing the crisis that is at record levels, and continue to serve those that need us the most," says CEO Jude Solano on the organization's next steps.

In a statement from a press release, Tim Macdonald— Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union Colorado— says, "We are extremely pleased with our victory in this case and relieved that SEPS can continue to provide much-needed resources for Pueblo communities."

