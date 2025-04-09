County Commissioners approve contract for substation in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the contract for a new substation in the eastern part of the county.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), the groundbreaking will be sometime this spring, but a date hasn't been confirmed.

“I am excited to see this important public safety project come to fruition."



“This substation will be a vital part of our mission as my deputies work to hold criminals accountable and reduce the number of victims in our community. Growth in the Pikes Peak region has been extensive, and this project will enhance our delivery of public safety services and help meet the elevated demands resulting from a 35% increase in population over the past two decades." El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

When the groundbreaking ceremony is announced, it'll be open to the public.

