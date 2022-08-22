Country music benefit concert helps local non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS — People packed into the Gleneagle Circle parking lot as crowds two-stepped for a good cause: a benefit concert to help a local non-profit.

Harmonized Brain Centers organized the fundraising effort for Disability Connection, a local non-profit that aims to bridge the gap for many of those who struggle with financial issues.

The concert was held Sunday evening from 4 - 8 pm. The band The Country Music Project came down from Denver to perform for the Colorado Springs crowd.

Co-founder of Harmonized Brain Centers Dallas Shepard has enjoyed working with Disability Connection and their clients for years.

"We love what they do, and also being able to help people that need a little assistance", said Shepard.

When he was at another benefit concert earlier this year, Shepard bid on The Country Music Project.

"Apparently I scratched my ear one too many times, and I won, and was like 'well, let's have another event!' They were a great band, great people, have some great heart, and was like, 'let's come out here and have some fun,'" said Shepard.

Half a dozen local vendors and businesses that work to support those with disabilities were at the event. Of course, the concert was filled with dancing as many couples and friends gathered on the pavement dance floor.

"We make it happen. When there's a will, there's a way," says co-founder of Disability Connection Carol Van Ness.

Van Ness and her partner Jason have lived in communities with disabilities their entire life.

Disability Connection has been operating in Colorado Springs for 6 years. Their goal is to help those with disabilities who struggle with getting financial help to do some of the things they love.

"If there's a need for any reason, leisure, recreational, therapeutic, educational. Whatever the need is, we're willing to look at it," said Carol Van Ness.

"It's our passion. Absolutely," said Jason Van Ness.

