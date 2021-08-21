Countdown to the Colorado State Fair begins, one week away

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is officially one week away, as vendors gear up for some of the biggest crowds the event has ever seen.

"We're all definitely excited,” said Jinette Sprague, the main bartender at Tequila Shot, a food and drink vendor at the Colorado State Fair.

Sprague said sitting last year out was a “big money loss,” and is working extra hard to try and attract customers this year. She has spent the past three days painting one of their newest locations on the fairgrounds.

“We did the entire inside white. Luckily the windows in there are already red except for two of them, so I just have to get two in there,” said Sprague.

Scott Stoller, the General Manager with the Colorado State Fair says “definitely fair is in the air”. The theme of this year’s event is All Roads Lead to the State Fair.

“The tradition that people have experienced throughout the different phases of their life and people come back and they get to see that through the eyes of their kid or their parents, and that to me is what the spirit of the fair is," said Stoller.

However, planning this year’s fair has proven to be more of a challenge according to Stoller, after last year’s event was scaled down to a drive-thru fair. He said it has been a struggle “just remembering some basic things that we took for granted year after year because we do a fair every year”.

The fair will offer new attractions and events outdoors, to ensure that anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 is comfortable. However, no masks are required at the state fair or any proof of vaccination. The organizers encourage that anyone who is nervous about catching the coronavirus to stay home.

The state fair is still looking for employees to work the next two weeks.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://coloradostatefair.com/buy-tickets/ [coloradostatefair.com]

