Councilmembers approve city representation for 3 officers facing civil suit

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, City Council approved representation of three police officers in federal court. They're being sued by Dalvin Gadson, a black veteran who alleges excessive force after he was pulled over during a traffic stop for not having license plates.

We at News5 wanted to know how this would affect you as a taxpayer. This issue goes back to the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Law passed in 2020.

This law allows people to bring individual lawsuits against colorado police officers. Since then, the city says insurance providers stopped covering police officers in their general coverage.

“We have looked out and made sure that we’re really getting the best coverage and protection for the city," said Cheif Financial Officer for the City Charae McDaniel.

Now, Colorado Springs has had to get police-specific insurance in an emerging marketplace. That policy costs the city $1,218,954 for 2023, providing coverage protection of up to 10 million dollars.

"Unlike your personal automobile insurance, if you make a claim, you may see at the next month or renewal, a definite increase in that. It's not quite the same with the city," said McDaniel.

McDaniel says that taxpayers will cover the bill until the city meets their deductible, then insurance will take over the costs.

“It's not the case necessarily that each claim impacts how much we’re paying in the next month or the next 6 months," said McDaniel.

