Costilla County woman believed to have died from injuries after domestic dogs attack

COSTILLA COUNTY — An examiner believes a woman in Costilla County died following several injuries from an attack involving domestic dogs.

According to the El Paso County Coroner, the woman was 68-year-old Cindy Delholm. The sheriff's office says she was found dead on January 23.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) assisted with the investigation once the death was determined to involve animals.

CPW determined the incident didn't involved wildlife, and they say the evidence points to domestic dogs, which have a history of running loose for years. They also say some of those domestic dogs are feral.

The sheriff's office says swab samples of the bite wounds were taken, and they are available for further DNA analysis.

Costilla County Sheriff Danny Sanchez released the following statement regarding this incident:

“The Costilla County Sheriff's Office has been in contact and working with CPW along with (the) CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigation) regarding this investigation. Costilla County Sheriff's Office is in contact with (the) CBI regarding obtaining sampling(s) of the dog's DNA to compare with any injuries.” Costilla County Sheriff Danny Sanchez

Background Information

The CBI, in collaboration with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a possible animal attack in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches.

Costilla County deputies and CBI officials "hiked the immediate area," but were unable to find any animal identification.

The sheriff's office warns residents in the area to remain aware of their surroundings.

