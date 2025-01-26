Costilla County Sheriff warns residents to be aware of surroundings following possible animal attack

COSTILLA COUNTY — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible animal attack in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches.

The sheriff's office says that the alleged attack could be responsible for the death of one person, but they are waiting for results from the El Paso County Coroner's Office for the official cause of death.

As of now, they are unsure what type of animal could be responsible for the attack.

Costilla County deputies and CBI officials "hiked the immediate area" but were unable to find any animal identification.

The sheriff's office warns residents in the area to remain aware of their surroundings.





