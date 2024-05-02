COSILoveYou City Serve Day Returns For Sixth Year In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One local group is connecting thousands of people to hundreds of volunteer opportunities in Colorado Springs. the organization "COSILoveYou" is in its sixth year of hosting its City Serve event. The two-day event starts Friday, May 3rd, 2024, and goes through Saturday, May 4th, 2024.

Two thousand volunteers- that's the goal for this year. I spoke with Stu Davis, the Executive Director at COSILoveYou. He says that volunteering is not only good for the community but for the volunteer as well. “It’s a researched fact that giving back and serving to others, particularly community service is the best antidote to some of those things that are really debilitating people around our community.”

You can register to volunteer for City Serve Day on their website, as well as see all the available opportunities. The event is for all ages, and organizers are hoping to host the event next year as well.

