Coroner identifies coal slide victims

Comanche Power plant rescue operation
Crews at the Comanche Power Plant in Pueblo are working to rescue 2 team members buried under a coal pile.
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 01:42:14-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo County announced the names of the two men killed in a coal pile slide at the Comanche Power Generating Station in Pueblo Thursday.

Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo, and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City died from injuries sustained in that industrial accident Coroner Brian Cotter reported Saturday via Twitter.

Fire crews said at the time that they believed the men became trapped beneath 60 feet of coal. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled and the men's families have been notified of their deaths.
