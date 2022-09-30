Cornhole Tournament at Dutch Clark Stadium this Saturday

PUEBLO , CO — This Saturday, October 1st, at Dutch Clark Stadium there will be a corn hole tournament with a $1500 purse up for grabs.

The tournament is the first of its kind at Dutch Clark Stadium, but it is usually reserved for District 60 athletics. That changes as the D60 Education Foundation will be hosting the first cornhole tournament of its kind.

The tournament will see 2-member teams competing for a share of $1,500 in prize money. The tournament is set to start at 11:00 am but expects bean bags to be flying well past 2:00 pm.

The tournament will see competitors in both beginner and advanced settings competing. The tournament is all in the name of raising funds for ground-breaking D60 educators.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.