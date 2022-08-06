Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom

PUEBLO, Colorado — Police officers in Pueblo arrested a man they believe attempted to car-jack multiple people on Friday.

Damien Madden, 28, is being held at the Pueblo County Jail on multiple charges including two charges of attempted robbery, one charge of attempted assault, and two charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Investigators believe that Madden tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the victims and demanding their keys. In each instance, the victims ran away.

The first attempted carjacking happened in the 800 block of East 4th Street just before 7:00 a.m. As the victim ran from Madden, he reported hearing a "pop."

The victim was not injured. However, officers later recovered a spent .22 caliber shell casing at the scene.

The second attempt happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Locust Street near Runyon Lake. Officers say Madden asked the victim for help.

After giving him water and money, they say Madden fired a handgun in the air and demanded their keys. The victim ran away and Madden chased them hitting them with the handgun.

"Police arrived on scene to another citizen detaining the suspect in the restroom structure at the lake," the department wrote in a social media post about the incident.

Madden was still armed with the handgun when officers attempted to arrest him. They say he pointed the gun at an officer and threatened to kill them.

The officers established a perimeter around Madden and used less-lethal tools to take him into custody.

Madden also has outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on a traffic-related offense, and in a case where he is charged with 2nd Degree burglary.

