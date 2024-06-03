GOLDEN, Colo. — With its iconic arch and historic brewery, families like Laura Anderson’s gravitate toward spending a day in Downtown Golden.

“We just love the small-town vibes,” said Anderson.

Now, a new project with old roots is taking shape on Ninth St.

“Clayworks is about making a distinct and special district, not just a series of buildings,” said Dan Cohen, President of AC Development.

Cohen said Adolph Coors purchased the property in the 1880’s, planning to use it as a glass factory for the nearby brewery. It soon became Coors Porcelain, now known as CoorsTek, a global manufacturer of ceramics.

Cohen said about two years ago, the family needed to upgrade the facility.

“That led the family to ask themselves the question, ‘What’s the future of this property for us?’,” said Cohen.

That's how the idea for the mixed-use development, Clayworks, was born.

AC Development

The project stretches five city blocks and the first phase will bring the CoorsTek global headquarters and three retail and restaurant spaces.

Nora Baran said she hopes the city doesn't lose its charm with new development.

“I feel like it could go either way,” said Baran.

And that's a widespread concern.

But Venice Sutton said she feels better knowing a family with history here--is behind the vision.

“They definitely know the community's values,” said Sutton.

And while she's just visiting today, as a business owner herself, Anderson is looking forward to the new storefront space this could bring.

“I think that it's a great opportunity as a business owner to be able to, you know, have the possibility to move into new areas and expand your business,” Anderson said.

Coors family redeveloping five blocks of downtown Golden





One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs. Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon