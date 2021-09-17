Cooking up something sweet with Marigold Cafe and Bakery; National Small Business Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is National Small Business Week, and one local business spent the morning sharing their story with News5 reporter, Caroline Peters.

Marigold Café and Bakery is a family-owned business in Colorado Springs. The store’s manager, Ghassan Nehme, says he is a first-generation American, and having the chance to run his family restaurant is truly the American dream.

So, what makes this café and bakery special? It’s perhaps the handmade ingredients they use from scratch to cook all of their desserts every morning. While the café doesn’t open until 9 a.m., members of the restaurant’s staff clock in at 5 a.m. to start preparing the treats for customers.

Nehme says his staff works incredibly hard and he is proud of their dedication. He says coming from Lebanon, his parents have never taken the opportunity to live in America for granted. He says growing up, they taught him how to do the dishes, and bake the goods at the café. These were crucial steps he needed to take before the café's owner, his own father, promoted Nehme to manager.

The pandemic was a challenging time for this family business. Nehme says the trick to surviving was keeping their doors open. He says they wouldn’t still be open today if it wasn’t for the loyal customers who continued to place orders and offer their support. This is something his family will never forget.

He hopes that customers will continue to offer their support. For more information on the Marigold Café and Bakery, visit here.

