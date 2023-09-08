Convoy of Hope comes to give out free groceries, health services and entertainment this weekend

PUEBLO — The Convoy of Hope ministry is making its way to Pueblo to give out free groceries, health services and entertainment this weekend.

The Springfield-based organization is largely focused on feeding families and providing healthcare in communities around the world.

Organizers say that they expect to serve 5,000 to 7,000 people this weekend. Volunteers will be handing out 40,000 pounds of groceries and 2,000 pairs of children's shoes.

Those who attend will also be able to get free mammograms, gardening supplies and lunch.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Midtown Shopping Center back parking lot, just west of downtown Pueblo.

____

