Controlled burn planned today for Pueblo West Desert Golf Course

PUEBLO WEST — As we are all reminded to call 911 if we see smoke or fire, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you there's a controlled burn in Pueblo West today.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. crews will intentionally set fire to brush at the Pueblo West Desert Hawk Golf Course to clear out fuels for a potential wildfire.

The golf course is south of the intersection of Highway 50 and McCulloch Blvd.

Fire crews from Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services Bureau and Pueblo West will monitor the burn.

Today's forecast: Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 33. Partly sunny, warm, and breezy with elevated grass fire danger.

